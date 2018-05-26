Speech to Text for Med City Marathon shortened due to weather

there is a major change to tell you about tonight.. as the med city marathon is set to kick off in a little more than 12?hours. today... we caught up with people who train year round for the big event... and the race organizer... kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox tells us how weather is factoring into the race. < reporter: <katie im here at civic center drive where runners are gearing up for the marathon... and they are learning of a big change.... the heat and humidity has caused organizers to reduce the 26.2 mile race... down to a half marathon... meaning all runners will only run 13.1 miles.> nat: start... go vo:today runners laced up their shoes for a 5?k. sonja romano is here to watch her daugher run. romano has trained year round for this year's marathon. but?with temperatures expected to be in the 90's she understands why the race was reduced and tells us the best way to avoid heat injuries is to not over do it. the big thing is to not do too much to fast because your body... it's just to hard for your body to catch up in this heat reporter: <med city gave a statement on facebook say quote the mayo sports med team along with our final stretch team have determined that tomorrow's marathon will not be run.all runners entered in the full marathon and 20 mile event will be moved into the half marathon event.the runners will be informed of their plan at packet pickup. reporting in rochester jeremiah thank you jeremiah. officials say there will be medical staff at the race in case of any