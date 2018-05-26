Speech to Text for Motorcycle safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be released it's the unofficial kick off to summer... which means most people are thinking of boating... barbeques... and hitting the road as they travel to their weekend destination ... kimt news 3's calyn thompson joins us live overlooking highway 52.. in rochester... . calyn... there have been multiple motorcycle accidents within the past 24 hours./// katie ? there really has been. and with the weather as warm as it is... i'm told people should expect (more motorcyclists on the roads like highway 52. and whether you're on a bike or in a car... everyone needs to have more awareness. here's some ways people on a motorcycle can protect themselves.xxx before you go to start up your bike... (nat( there's some equipment experts think you should have... like gloves... a jacket and (especially a helmet. they say your helmet should be fitted to you... and fit fairly snug. some people believe that the helmet's going to obscure their vision, and it really does not do that. and some people just want the freedom, it feels more free but a helmet is definitely cycle city's recommendatio n. katie ? definitely a two?way street on major roads like highway 52 here. i'm told (everyone needs to keep an extra eye out as motorcycles are harder to see ? and the people driving them need to remember that too. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn. we don't know whether the 21?year?old stewartville man was wearing a helmet or not... but we're expecting to learn more in the next