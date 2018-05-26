Clear

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-26-2018)

Heat wave continues

Posted: Sat May 26 16:41:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 26 16:41:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-26-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon wx after the wicked winter and start to spring that we had, i was telling people that we can't complain about the heat. now, i think it is time to complain about the heat as we are in the middle of a memorial day weekend heat wave. temperatures will have no problem getting to the 90's this afternoon as heat indices will be in the middle to upper 90's. sunday is expected to be the hottest day with highs in the middle 90's with sunshine. please be sure to stay hydrated and be smart. for memorial day, we are still expecting sunshine with highs in the lower to mid 90's. we will see scattered storms returning on tuesday night with storm chances continuing for wednesday. this will finally cool us down with highs in the middle 80's. we should see more sunshine for the end of the week. tonight: clear. lows: middle 60s. winds: light and variable. sunday: mostly sunny/hot. highs: mid 90s. winds: the minnesota baseball team is
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events