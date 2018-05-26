Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-26-2018)

brandon wx after the wicked winter and start to spring that we had, i was telling people that we can't complain about the heat. now, i think it is time to complain about the heat as we are in the middle of a memorial day weekend heat wave. temperatures will have no problem getting to the 90's this afternoon as heat indices will be in the middle to upper 90's. sunday is expected to be the hottest day with highs in the middle 90's with sunshine. please be sure to stay hydrated and be smart. for memorial day, we are still expecting sunshine with highs in the lower to mid 90's. we will see scattered storms returning on tuesday night with storm chances continuing for wednesday. this will finally cool us down with highs in the middle 80's. we should see more sunshine for the end of the week. tonight: clear. lows: middle 60s. winds: light and variable. sunday: mostly sunny/hot. highs: mid 90s. winds: