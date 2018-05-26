Speech to Text for Local highlights (5/25)

effective on the bump. - he only threw 77 pitches in a complete game victory on wednesday.... 77 pitches... and 10 strikeouts.. that's a really good ratio. np at wf base-vo-5 np at wf base-vo-3 - tonight.. its n-p.. against west fork.. against two teams.. that have very similar uniforms. - lukas wogen on the bump for the warhawks.. and i sure hope lukas is watching tonight... heres a first inning strike out. - bottom of the inning.. wogen is now on third base... the ball gets to the backstop... and here he comes... to score a run. - zach laudner also has a big hit in the inning. - but back to wogen... now in the top of the second.. this one paints the black.. and the warhawks are out of the inning. - by this point.. you know who the next highlight features... its wogen one more time... another rbi single. - wogen and the warhawks win... 6-zip. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball n-p west fork 0 6 final sl at mc-vo-4 sl at mc-vo-2 - i am not smart enough to work for storm team three... but i can tell you those are some interesting clouds over the mason city spirit lake game. - in fact... dylan miller.. draws a bases loaded walk.. that scores jake rood from third... and it gives mason city a 5-3 lead... but then... we run into a lightning delay - and they just call the game... with the mohawks up 10-3 in the 4th. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball spirit lake mason city 3 10 4th np at wf sb-vo-5 np at wf sb-vo-3 - lets go back to sheffield for the softball game between west fork and nashua plainfield. - rachel hubka in the circle for the home team... this strike out ends the 5th inning. - folks.. whatever you do.. don't try this next play at home.. ground ball to third... throw to first.. look at the stretch from makenna amsbaugh!!! - warhawks add to their lead in the bottom of the frame..morgan meier scoots home on the wild pitch. - west fork wins... 6-1. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball n-p west fork 1 6 final - i went back and looked at our kimt weather archive for monday march 12th.... the low temperatures that day... in the upper teens.... like 15 or 16 degrees. - that was the first day of golf practice. - today... on the final day of the season.. the high temperature is 89. cl golf at 10-vo-5 cl golf at 10-vo-4 - our coverage takes is to the class 3-a meet in fort dodge. - senior jackson hamlim fired a 78 on day one... we pick him up on 17.... his par putt is on the money...finishing with a 160 two round total - great day from sophomore.... tyler eaton on the 16th..its a par 4.. this long putt sets him up for an easy tap in for par...75 on the day for eaton, 156 36- hole total to tie for 12th. - tate storbeck following suit...fantastic read on the green of 16... puts him inches from the jar...he taps in for par...two rounds of 77 has tate placing 11th and helping the lions take third as a team.xxx cl golf at 10-sot-6 lowerthird2line:jackson hamlin clear lake senior even if we bumped a class its still a great feeling, tougher competition but i'm proud of this team cl golf at 10-sot-4 lowerthird2line:tate storbeck clear lake junior i don't know there's just this thing about clear lake where you know you're going to play well when it comes to tournament time and i think that's what we really get behind. spx fp multi line:ia hs golf state results 1a) 3rd - andrew arndorfer (bg) +9 1a) 5th - austin eckenrod ( ... - a couple other state golf scores to share with you tonight. - two local guys in the top five.. in class 1- a... garrigans andrew arndorfer is 3rd... followed in fifth by austin eckenrod of newman. - kaden lyman finishes tied for 14th as well. - and osage's drew olson... comes in t-12... at plus 12... in the class 2-a meet. - much more from state golf.. on the sports page at kimt.com. /