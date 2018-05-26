Speech to Text for Emergency landing

tonight's severe weather forced one man to make an emergency landing. just about 3 hours ago - worth county crews were called to a plane crash near i-35, just south of the diamond joe casino. kimt news 3's brian tabick was there moments after... and spoke with the pilot himself. you can see the plane behind me where the glider landed just a couple hundred feet from highway 105 near the on off ramp for interstate 35. it's not a scene you see too often. stephen nesser is the pilot who was flying the glider when he had to land because of an impending storm. nesser is participating in the albert lea region seven glider contest which is going on this weekend. first responders say they don't respond to calls of a plane crash or a glider landing often. but nesser tells me this is probably his eighth time having to land the aircraft in a field. nesser says it was a very soft landing causing no damage to the glyder, but he miss judged where he was landing. stephen nesser pilot: what i was doing was i was iwas going to land in another field and i relaized all the road it is next to is 35 and yo ucan't get a car there. so i changed my thing and so i was getting low and i look and i thought oh there is a road there that green strip and i think i will land right by the road it will be easy to get a car there, but unfortunetly it wasn't a road. those in charge of the event say this is the second time one of their contestants has had to land in a field this weekend alone. in worth county brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. thank you brian. and we know there is some damage to that crop. it is unclear what the dollar amount on that damage is at this time. the laws change depending where you are... but staying safe while riding a-t-v's on the roadways