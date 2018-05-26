Speech to Text for Intersection lawsuit

that many consider dangerous took the life of a floyd county man in 20-16. j-t houdeck was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed by a semi driver. and now - his family has filled a lawsuit. intersection lawsuit-vo-1 intersection lawsuit-vo-3 while the speed has been reduced - signs have been put up and the department of transportation has put the intersection of highway 18 and quarry road in the five year plan to be fixed-- the houdek's lawyer says that is not enough. the lawyer states that the family would like to see the speed limit reduced more than 55 miles and hour - to see more signage - and the state to move the project up on it's priority list. mayor trevis o'connell and the community of floyd worked to get it on the five year plan - and he says it wasn't easy to do.xxx intersection lawsuit-sot-1 intersection lawsuit-sot-2 w've owrked on this more than ten years and we finally did get in the five year plan and we are happy we are on the five year plan it's takena lot of meetings, a lot of public meetings, it is a big process to get on that plan. the iowa d-o-t is set to start the project in 20-22. atv safety-vo-3 riding a-t-v's on roadways in cerro gordo county is illegal... but each county and town has their own rules and regulations. that's why the u-s consumer product safety commision is reminding people that it's dangerous to ride the offroad vehilces on paved roadways. atv safety-vo-1 lowerthird2line:atvs don't belong on paved roads mason city, ia they say each year there are 650 deaths nationally and 100-thousand injuries each year from riding a-t- v's...and around one third of those accidents are because of riders are driving on paved roads. the c-p-s-c says a-t-v's are dsigned for offroads. they say it is harder to control them on paved surfaces. / with this heatwave - the temps aren't