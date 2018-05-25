Speech to Text for IA HS State Golf - Friday

lake boys golf team. - they've won a state title in just about every way you can. - blow out... steady success... comeback city. cl golf 6-vo-4 cl golf 6-vo-3 - to fort dodge we go.. for the second and final round of the class 3-a meet. - senior jackson hamlim is within the top 10 scoring a 78 on day one...day two he pars on the 17th with this putt here...finishing with a 160 two round total - great day for tyler eaton....the sophomore takes 6 strokes off his score today finishing his state tourney with this birdie on 18 to tie for 12th overall. - but clear lake's leader is tate storbeck the junior on the 17th is inches from sinking a birdie...he finishes 11th at state with a 154 helping his team capture a third place state finish with a 631.xxx cl golf 6-sot-5 lowerthird2line:tate storbeck 11th place in 3a i strukc the ball really well both days and my short game was just a little off but that's you can always say there are storkes left out on the course but overall i played pretty well. cl golf 6-sot-3 lowerthird2line:tyler eaton tied for 12th place in 3a every stroke counts before every meet we've really played that's what we we've said and just know you might not have the best score on the team but it could put you ahead any other team out here just having one stroke better. spx fp multi line:ia hs golf state results 1a) 3rd - andrew arndorfer (bg) +9 1a) 5th - austin eckenrod ( ... - we also have golfers at the 1-a and 2-a state meets this week. - garrigan's andrew arndorfer finishes 3rd in class 1-a... at nine over for the tourney. - newman austin eckenrod... places once again.. hes 5th. - kaden lyman caps off his year at rockford... t-14. - and in class 2a... osage's drew olson is tied for 12th... at 12 over... drew fired a 75 in round two. /