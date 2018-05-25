Speech to Text for Constant Need for Blood

humid. / there's more than one way to give back to those in your community...and one of those ways is giving the gift of blood donation. blood drive-vo-1 lowerthird2line:there's a constant need for blood austin, mn mayo clinic health system in austin and the american red cross hosted a blood drive today. michael peterson is a phlebotomist with american red cross. he has been with the organization for more than 10-years. he says there's a constant need for blood nationwide. as a former service member he says he knows how important those donations are. xxx blood drive-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michael peterson phlebotomist, american red cross it can be the difference between life and death for that person. it's very easy you come in and gives us 45- minutes of your time and you just help save a life.