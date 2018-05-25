10 Years Since Parkersburg Tornado

Clear
the tornado that leveled parkersburg. 9 people were killed and 70 injured when an e-f 5 tornado ripped through the heart of the town. tornado-vo-4 mike bahnsen lives in garner now but lived in parkersburg at the time of the tornado...and was coming back into town from shopping with his family when the tornado came through. he's traveled through the town since and is amazed by how far the town has come since then.xxx tornado-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mike bahnsen garner, ia "now they've been able to redevelop that, redevelop the golf course as well, and really they've...done great. it's a progressive community and...they'll thrive for a long time." / events, what do you do-vo-1 ots:when severe weather strikes tornado (2).png and with
