Speech to Text for Flooding at Family Promise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

promises in rochester provides entire families in need with shelter, food and other assistance. but now they are the ones in need of help. its services are put on hold because of a flood. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is there now- brooke where did the families evacuate to? shelter flooded-lintro-2 katie family promise allows families in need to use this house as their safe space during the day. now-the organization is having to pay for hotel rooms to provide for these families but finances are running out. xxx shelter flooded-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:flooding at family promise rochester, mn an overgrown root in the ground caused this flooding in the basement of family promise...where usually childrens toys and items that are given to families to get back on their feet are kept- but are now ruined. now an expected 5 thousand dollars is needed for a permanent fix to the home. board member matthew knutson says now they are turning to the community for help. shelter flooded-lmpkg-3 "we really need the communities help to make sure that we're in a sustainable building. and right now...this isn't it." shelter flooded-ltag-2 matthew tells me they do have plans to move the home somewhere else in the future but as for now-the focus is getting these families their safe space back. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. if you would like to help family promises, head to our website at shelter flooded-tag-2 and look for this story under local news. news tease-vo-1 still to come -