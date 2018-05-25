Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-25-2018)

Hot and Humid Weekend

Posted: Fri May 25 16:40:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 25 16:40:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-25-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 with today being so warm and humid, it has fueled the atmosphere a bit for some storms later this evening. we have already seen a few pop up clouds and we may see a few storms popping up later today. some of these storms may be strong. these showers and storms won't cool us off as the memorial day weekend heat wave continues on. saturday and sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower to mid 90's and humid conditions. it may feel like the middle 90's at portions throughout the day so be sure to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen. memorial day should still see a lot of sunshine with a few clouds and a few pop up storms in the evening. better chances for rain will come on tuesday evening and on wednesday. highs will cool to the lower 80's by the end of the week with partly cloudy skies. tonight: isolated storms early/becoming clear. lows: middle 60s. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid 90s. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. saturday night: clear. lows: middle 60s. winds: light and variable. we know it's
Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events