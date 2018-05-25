Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-25-2018)

weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 with today being so warm and humid, it has fueled the atmosphere a bit for some storms later this evening. we have already seen a few pop up clouds and we may see a few storms popping up later today. some of these storms may be strong. these showers and storms won't cool us off as the memorial day weekend heat wave continues on. saturday and sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower to mid 90's and humid conditions. it may feel like the middle 90's at portions throughout the day so be sure to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen. memorial day should still see a lot of sunshine with a few clouds and a few pop up storms in the evening. better chances for rain will come on tuesday evening and on wednesday. highs will cool to the lower 80's by the end of the week with partly cloudy skies. tonight: isolated storms early/becoming clear. lows: middle 60s. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid 90s. winds: west at 6 to 12 mph. saturday night: clear. lows: middle 60s. winds: light and variable. we know it's