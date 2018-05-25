Speech to Text for Store offers free water to shoppers

and with the high temperatures today - one local business is working to help people beat the heat. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at fareway in mason city with how the store is doing just that - alex?xxx water bottle giveaway-lintro-3 amy - it's been hot all day today...and on top of that it's humid... water bottle giveaway-lintro-2 ...so you need to stay hydrated, right? fareway is helping shoppers beat the heat by offering free water at their mason city store today. one shopper i spoke with hopes other stores follow suit.xxx water bottle giveaway-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:free water mason city, ia kevin kliven has been shopping at fareway in mason city for a few years now. he appreciates the store's friendly service... and even more now that they are handing out free water for shoppers on a day like today. with temperatures expected to reach the low 90s this weekend...he hopes that others take advantage of it. lowerthird2line:kevin kliven mason city, ia "it's a good idea. every store should do that." / water bottle giveaway-ltag-2 fareway typically does this promotion during the summer months. usually the store will give away water when it gets uncomfortable outside... much like it is today. live in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the free water bottle giveaway is only available at fareway's mason city store. /