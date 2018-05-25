Clear
Warning for ATV riders

Riders are being told to keep their ATVs off of paved roads in order to keep themselves safe.

big weekend for boaters hitting the water - the u-s consumer product safety commision is warning us about the danger of another type of recreational vehicle. despite if your county or town allows for a-t-v's on paved roads - they are asking for people to stay off the public pavement. they say each year a third of all a-t-v related deaths happen because the operator took the vehicle on a paved road. the c-p-s-c says the vehicles are designed to be driven only off road as it can be more difficult to control the vehicle on paved roadways. driving on pavement can also give you an increased chance of colliding with other vehicles. the c-p-s-c also says that those riding a-t-v's should always wear a helmet, protective boots, gloves and long pants.
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
