Speech to Text for 2018 Legislative Session recap

minnesota's 20-18 legislative session is wrapped up for the year - local state lawmakers are gathering in rochester to re-cap what they accomplished... and what they would have liked to have done differently. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was in attendance and joins us now from the rochester studio... brooke what were the big topics of discussion today?xxx leg session recap-lintro-2 amy community members were able to stand and ask our legislators questions but more importantly- look forward to what the future will hopefully bring for our state. leg session recap-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:state sen. carla nelson (r) rochester, mn "this is great, this is really what democracy is all about and good government requires that we have these types of settings where people can tell us what's important to them, they can ask us questions, they hold us accountable." leg session recap-mpkg-4 and that's just what rochester community members are doing here- holding lawmakers accountable. the minnesota legislative session is a wrap-and what you're seeing here is politics in action. "people talk about a poison pill..... at times, lawmakers shared frustration about failed legislation . representative nels pierson is speaking about a bill that ultimately would have helped "possabilities".... a non-profit group that helps children and adults with disabilities. i don't think governor dayton would know the difference between a poison pill and a vitamin. this bill is good for the state of minnesota. take your vitamins!" and while some felt frustration...at least one representative is pointing out what did get done. "daycare providers, the one thing they asked for this year we got passed and it actually got signed." leg session recap-ltag-2 many on the panel are hopeful that the bonding bill will be passed. that includes funding for transportation among many other things. another topic discussed was school safety and security which is one of the reasons many on the panel are hoping for the governor to call for a special session. while this