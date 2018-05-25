Clear
Heating and cooling companies working to beat the heat

With a heat wave on the way, those who service air conditioning units are working hard to ensure everyone stays comfortable.

feels like summer today... and heating and cooling businesses are seeing a bump in clients trying to prepare for the heat wave we will see this weekend. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox is live in rochester where he spoke to a-c service companies today...jeremia h? air conditioners-lintro-2 amy i'm here in rochester where just last week it felt like you needed a coat. but now that the heat has reached rochester... more people trying to keep cool.xxx air conditioners-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:residents rush to stay cool rochester, mn vo: the next three days are expected to be in the 90's. and rory evans of choice heating and air conditioning is busy installing and fixing air conditioning units. he tells us that around this time of year - he always has a full schedule because people are trying to rush to stay cool. so far today he has gone on six jobs to fix cooling units. he says that people always wait until the last minute to call him for installation for repairs. sot: lowerthird2line:rory evans technician, choice heating &amp; air conditioning soon as it gets warm it's like a faucet. it turns on and you got to be ready to go because soon as it gets turned off it's off again. / air conditioners-ltag-2 evans also offered some helpful reminders on staying cool this summer. he tells me that the moment you feel a little too hot... you should sit down and drink cold water. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. in evans' line of work... he spend a lot of time outdoors. coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at six... he shares how he avoids heat stroke.
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
