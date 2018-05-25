Speech to Text for forecast

------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( as temperatures and dew points continue to climb this friday, we're keeping a close eye on the shower and storm potential coming into the afternoon and evening. the national weather service has placed the majority of our area under a slight risk for severe weather development as pop up showers and thunderstorm s look to kick off around dinner time. other than the storm potential, partly sunny skies with temperatures nearing 90 degrees can be expected as dew points climb back into the middle 60s. by saturday, shower and storms will exit the area and the sunshine will be back in full force. very hot, near record breaking temperatures, are expected all across the area. this will continue into sunday as well ?? sunscreen and water will be necessary if you have any plans to enjoy the outdoors! temperatures will jump over the 90 degree mark with dew points in the middle 60s and winds coming from the south and west around 5 to 10 miles per hour. memorial day monday remains hot and mostly sunny. today: partly sunny/scattere d pm storms. highs: upper 80s. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/isolate d storms. lows: low to middle 60s. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: sunny. highs: lower thanks jon. disgraced hollywood mogul, harvey weinstein just turned himself in a few minutes ago... and could be facing criminal charges related to sex abuse allegations. thanks jon.