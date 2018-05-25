Speech to Text for Pools opening for the weekend

warm weather is here for the weekend... and that has people looking for ways to say cool including taking a dip in the pool. live k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is seeing if kids are ready to go for a swim this memorial day weekend./// good morning?? trust me guys i'm tempted to jump in but that's because i love to swim. i'm here at the nora springs aquatic center where they plan to open up the doors tomorrow. that's not something you see often?? temps high enough to open up shop this early in the year??but area residents can't wait./// zach howes and bradley hayes are ready. because i love the pool. in just one day? ?they won't be the only ones in the nora springs pool but two of several getting to cool off from this heat wave. it's going to get hot do you guys like this hot weather, yeah kind of, because then i get to come in the pool. i am super excited about it we've had a lot of different times when the weather isn't quite good enough on memorial day but this is the perfect weekend, great break for the kids, but i'm really excited about it. as a mom ? sabrina howes is ready for a pool?side break. she is also a volunteer with the nora springs aquatic center. she's been working hard getting staff trained?? bringing in food??and making sure everything is looking sparkly?clean. in the meantime she asks when headed out to your local pool??you keep in mind your job as a parent doesn't end once you get in the gate. the lifeguards are here for safety but a parent's role is very important if kids are messing around you can stop them howes also reminds you to watch out for non?swimmers. with only a small number of pools open this weekend ? you may see more people and kids who may not know how to swim very well. live in nora springs??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// and we have list of when area pools will be opening?? soldiers field pool in rochester opens june 9th. the mason city aquatic center opens june first. clear lake's aquatic center opens this saturday??while albert lea's aquatic center opens june second.///