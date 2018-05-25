Speech to Text for FFA coming to Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

getting kids access to the classes they are interested in is a top priority at one area school district. and today?? that's including getting kids interested in agriculture. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live in nora springs seeing how the program is coming back to life./// good morning?? just driving in to nora springs you can't help but notice farm fields surrounding you. it's a common site to see through out the area??and that's why clear lake schools is working hard to get students interested in what the midwest is all about./// paige grabe remembers being in the orginization future farmers of america like it was yesterday. when people hear ffa it's just pure farming but it was so much more they offered career development, personal growth, and premier leadership opportunities. a mom of two?? she's donating eight thousand dollars to bring back f?f?a to cerro gordo county?? in particular?? clear lake schools on behalf of her workplace?? nutriquest. my career now is in agriculture but as doug said one in five jobs is in agriculture so i think the exposure to that and not only the personal growth and leadership is just great things they can take with them in the future. superintenden t of clear lake schools??doug gee??brought f?f?a to his last school district and now wants it here. he's currently raising money in order to fund the classes for the next three years??and hoping to get enough money to pay for a teacher and have that teacher focus on teaching not funding to keep their job. the misconception now is why we need ag there's not that many kids that live on the farm but ag is so so much more than farming i mean people need to eat right? that is ag and we need to teach and educate our kids about all of the other aspects of agriculture. gee says what he really wants is someone to donate farmland in order for students to get their hands dirty. he says students from around the area will be able to be a part of f?f?a by enrolling in clear lake's classes once the program gets rolling. live in nora springs, emily boster, k?i?m?t news three./// now you may be wondering what's the difference 4?h and f?f?a. f?f?a is part of a school's ag science program. 4?h is run through area agriculture extension offices.///