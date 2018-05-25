Speech to Text for Local highlights (5/24)

central springs hannah ausenhus is already in mid- season form. - in the panthers opener last night... ausenhus hit a grand slam at bat.... and she twirled a perfect game in the circle. mc at cs softball-vo-5 mc at cs softball-vo-3 - tonight.. the panthers are going for two straight wins again mason city. - lets start with ausenhus in the circle... a strike out ends the innings.... but folks.. her night is only getting started. - the panthers are trying to add to a one run lead in the 5th... single up the middle.. running going from second.. but hannah faktor's throw... is on the money... out at the plate. - and that gets the mohawks moving... top 6... anna lensing singles to center.. and the tying run scores. - so we go to the 7th... tied at two... remember that ausenhus girl i was talking about... grand salami last night... walk off bomb tonight... clears the wall in center. - panthers win 4-2. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball mason city (3) central springs 2 4 final spx fp 4 team score:mn hs softball section 1aaa albert lea tigers 3 <none> red wing wingers 5 ... - a couple of elimination softball games in section 1-3-a. - red wing takes down.. albert lea 5 to 3. - austin does the same against kasson mantorville. - so next tuesday... it's the wingers.. and packers.. in another elimination game at todd park. / ghv base-vo-4 ghv base-vo-2 - very cool scene in garner tonight... as the cardinals play their first game on their brand new baseball field. - i know the players are pumped because the new diamond...is right next to the school... and by the looks of these pictures... they are going to call this place home... for a very long time. / decorah at mc baseball-vo-4 decorah at mc baseball-vo-2 - in the river city.. it's the mohawks home opener against decorah. - two ducks on the pond for bryce butler... and he brings them both in... with a quality single to center field. - josh ball is on the bump for the home team... and he is really good early... this strikeout ends a scoreless 4th. - mason city wins 4-3. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball decorah mason city 3 4 final - another year