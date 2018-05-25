Fighting childcare shortage

Clear
eyota daycare-vo-3 and as we told you earlier this week - senator smith's team was traveling around the state to take action on the child care gap. now...a new child care center is opening in eyota. eyota daycare-vo-1 eyota daycare-vo-2 little eagles child care center will be opening on june 4th and has 96 open spots. they will offer care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. sisters trisha king and tracy krucker say they hope this will help their cities growth...and provide a safe place for children.xxx eyota daycare-sotvo-1 eyota daycare-sotvo-2 "it was nice to have the backing of the city council and the community and the eda pushing the project forward looking towards the future for our town hopefully it will help if people are deciding where to move to know theres childcare here." " eyota daycare-sotvo-3 and after two years of planning and fundraising - a childcare center had its groundbreaking in osage just north of the lincoln elementary school today. we're told 3 and 4 year old class - along with school-age kids - came out for the event. / one area mayor is putting his name in the running for a state seat. we'll tell
