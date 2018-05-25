Speech to Text for Marathon safety

tonight - i'm katie huinker. first among the many events happening in our area this upcoming weekend is a marathon that brings out hundreds of runners. kimt news 3 brooke mckivergan is looking into how organizers keep runners safe during the up to 26 mile run. live she's live for us now...brooke? xxx maplive:2 potential dangers, 1 race rochester, mn google earth 2018 google mayo civic center 2.jpg katie... marathon runners will be finishing up their 26-point-1 mile race here - right outside of mayo civic center. med city marathon-lintro-2 this year the heat is going to be a challenge...and with so many running security is also on some runners minds. today i headed to terra loco to talk with one accomplished runner about his past experiences running the race. xxx med city marathon-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:2 potential dangers, 1 race rochester, mn long runs are nothing new for keagan clarke. he has run 2 marathons along with many other races. kegan ran the med city marathon last year and says neither weather or security was a concern. med city marathon-mpkg-3 "it was great, it was a nice cool morning and it didn't get too hot when it transitioned the rest of the day and it was perfect weather." med city marathon-medpkg-5 but this year's heat wave is a game changer. "seems to be like its going to be a different story. i am not running this year and i am glad about that because its going to be...oof!" keagan says those who organize the marathon do a great job making sure there are enough water stops so bringing your own isn't necessary "i thought the water stops were perfect they actually had them every 2 miles i believe." as far as security goes- keagan is confident the city will keep runners safe. "here, med city is a great event and i think rochester does a great job with security and protection and making sure everybody is as safe as they can be." med city marathon-ltag-2 keagan says his best advice for runners this weekend is to rest up and be sure to hydrate. according to the med city marathon's web page...every other mile there is a water and nutrition station. / now we know it's going to be hot this weekend.... but how hot exactly? and tyler - i hear the heat isn't the only thing we need to be concerned about? no katie and brooke.... first look wx-main-3 first look wx-main-4