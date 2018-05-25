Clear
New rental property ordinance in Austin

The goal of the new ordinance is to protect renters and ensure properties are not being neglected.

after more than seven years of consideration - the austin city council recently adopted a housing ordinance to foster reinvestment into properties in the community. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox was in austin today and has the latest on this new measure.xxx rental housing program-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:new city ordinance austin, mn vo: the city of austin is growing. nats: construction vo: and as the city continues to grow.. so does the need for decent housing. now - austin has adopted a new rental housing ordinance . sot: rental housing program-pkgll-5 we're just assuming the properties are habitable unless we get a report otherwise. rental housing program-pkgll-7 vo: the main reason for the orinance is to ensure rental properties aren't being neglected and to protect renters. holly wallace has lived in austin for the last 15 years. she also works for the city- and comes across residents who live in horrible conditions. she recently had to remove a family from a home because it was in poor condition. sot: she was upset with us because they might have to leave but they were also upset that we would allow someone to offer like that reporter: rental housing program-pkgll-3 i am here in austin where i spoke to people in this neighborhood. no one wanted to go on camera but they tell me that this ordiance will hold landlords responsible. rental housing program-pkgll-8 vo: rental properties will be subject to inspections. landlords will be required to complete background checks on tenants. the ordinance will go into effect january first of 20-19. reporting in austin jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the budget for implementing the ordinance is more than 100- thousand dollars. / today
