Speech to Text for Project to Help Minority Businesses

the austin area minority business project is aiming to help immigrant and minority business owners. minority project-vo-1 lowerthird2line:project to help minority businesses austin, mn aus-steer apollo and her family moved from a city outside of thialand last year. they started their southasian grocery store after seeing a need in the austin community. they reached out to the minority business project and was able to start their business faster than expected. the project helps with business and immigration legal services. apollo says having a business helps bring people in the community closer. xxx minority project-sot-1 lowerthird2line:austere apolo owner, k'nyaw grocery we have our community in here so you feel like you have a family in here as well even though we don't have family by blood. ten participants are currently in the program...and those running the project say they want to help even more minority businesses. / a rochester auto