School Construction Project Underway

are now submitting their official paperwork for state and city positions. and we're learning a local small town mayor is hoping to take the next step in his political career. kimt news 3's annalise johnson talked with mayor tyrell clark.... she's live for us now, annalise what does he have to say? maplive:local mayor files for candidacy rochester, mn google earth 2018 google roch law enforcement center.jpg katie - i'm here at the government center where the mayor of eyota - tyrel clark - officially filed his candidacy for the minnesota state house of representative s. candidate files-lvo-4 mayor clark tells me that while he's enjoyed his time as mayor - he's ready for new endeavors. candidate files-vo-1 lowerthird2line:local mayor files for candidacy rochester, mn he has been mayor for 6 years and the 2 years before that he served on city council. mayor clark tells me the opportunity came up and he sees it both as an opportunity to personally grow... but also for the city to gain a new leader. he says while he's sad to go...he won't stop representing his people here at home.xxx candidate files-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mayor tyrel clark eyota, mn "i'll have the opportunity to represent those same people at the capitol and bring that effort and enthusiasm i had as mayor to the capitol." he filed today alongside his fellow d-f-l candidates tina liebling and duane sauke. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. daycare-vo-1 lowerthird2line:school construction project underway northwood, ia a 7-million dollar project is underway at a local school to give students a more updated learning environment. molly hunchis an upcoming senior at northwood- kensett...and she says this project is bringing much needed improvements to the school. school officals say a new hvac system is being installed as well as a new secondary building which will be used for industrial technology classes at the high school. while school officals say they did not recieve complaints about the construction during the end school year - hunchis says it became disruptive. xxx daycare-sot-1 lowerthird2line:molly hunchis student at northwood-kensett there's a lot of guys walking around, a lot of outside noise with the ag building, but nothing to distrubing that destracted me. the school hopes to have the project completed before the begining of the next school year. /