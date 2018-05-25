Speech to Text for Bison skull found in Clear Lake

something you wouldn't find every day. bison skull found-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy: 2018 google bison skull found google earth, landsat/copernicus a bison skull was recently discovered in the western part of clear lake near ventura last tuesday. lowerthirdcourtesy:facebook bison skull found clear lake, ia ralph mohn of mohn fisheries in harpers ferry iowa was at the lake collecting carp when he and his son found the skull in their net. the iowa d-n-r came to collect it and was amazed by how well it had been preserved by the lake bed. lowerthird2line:bison skull found clear lake, ia mohn has found 5 skulls over the years... though this marked the first time he's caught one in clear lake...and it's a much better find than other treasures.xxx bison skull found-sot-1 "something like that doesn't cause no problems. i don't mind finding one of them, but when you get an outboard motor or snowmobile, that's a problem." we reached out to scott grummert from the clear lake d-n-r office. he says that once the skull is cleaned... they plan to put it on display at the clear lake aquarium.