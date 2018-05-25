Speech to Text for Auto shop one step closer to becoming a historic landmark

A building in Rochester is moving on to phase two of becoming a historic landmark. Schmitt Auto Repair was identified as a potential landmark by the Heritage Preservation Commission in Rochester, MN, and on Tuesday night they accepted the application for the building to move forward in the process to become a landmark. Owner Tim Schmitt tells us the building was constructed in 1930 in traditional art deco style. He says it was designed by the same man who designed the old Rochester city hall. Schmitt thinks recognizing historic buildings is important for communities. Tim Schmitt, owner of Schmitt Auto Repair, said: "Buildings are living museums and I'd say with history you don't know where you're going if you don't know where you've been and to see these buildings that we use every day that's kind of a reminder of who we are and where we've been."