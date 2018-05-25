Clear
Auto shop one step closer to becoming a historic landmark

The Heritage Preservation Commission has voted to move Schmitt Automotive Repair forward in the process.

Posted: Thu May 24 16:00:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 16:00:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

a building in rochester is moving on to phase two of becoming a historic landmark. schmitt auto-vo-1 lowerthird2line:auto shop identified as a historic landmark rochester, mn schmitt auto repair was identified as a potential landmark by the heritage preservation commission... and on tuesday night - they accepted the application for the building to move forward in the process to become a landmark. owner tim schmitt tells us the building was constructed in 19-30 in traditional art deco style. he says it was designed by the same man who designed the old rochester city hall. schmitt thinks recognizing historic buildings is important for communities.xxx schmitt auto-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tim schmitt owner, schmitt auto repair buildings are living museums and i'd say with history you don't know where youre going if you don't know where you've been and to see these buildings that we use every day that's kind of a reminder of who we are and where we've been tonight on kimt news 3 at 10 - find out what happens next in the process for the auto shop to become a historic landmark. / this is
