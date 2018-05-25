Speech to Text for Nation of Patriots tour departs Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

patriot tour is on its sixth day. the annaul motorcycle ride raises money for wounded veterans and their families. today - riders are heading from mason city to albert lea. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was there when they took off. he joins us now - brian what can you tell us about today?xxx maplive:patriot ride leaves mason city mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mason city harley davidson.jpg amy - i am at the mason city harley davidson store where around a dozen bikers left about an hour ago. something heat related-lintro-2 they are expected to be at the albert lea hardees by now with the battle flag. today is the day they raise funds for local wounded veterans as part of the nation of patriots tour. i spoke to the man who searches for the local veterans about the need in our area.xxx patriot tour moves to alea-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:patriot ride leaves mason city mason city, ia natural sound the riders took off today, but not before donating to the cause. kyle easley is the one who not only cordinates the ride, but helps find the veterans in our area. last year the group raised around 12 hundred dollars and the nation of patriots nonprofit matched their efforts for two different veterans, one from forest city and one from manly. while he says they do have a hard time finding veterans in need... there are many that just don't know about the funds available. patriot tour moves to alea-mpkg-3 i think a lot of it is since we just started getting involved with this in the last two years i think we're still trying really hard to get the word out - i think there are a lot of people that just don't know about it and dont know what the organization does. / something heat related-ltag-2 even if you missed the ride today - - you can still donate at either the mason city harley davidson show room or the nation of patriots website. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. we will have a link to that website on k-i- m-t dot com. patriot tour moves to alea-tag-3 you can find it with this story under local news. /