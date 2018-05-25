Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-24-18)

weather-main-7 weather-main-8 we're in the middle of spring but today it feels more like summer. we caught up with two friends docking their boat after a long morning of fishing. we spoke to them and they were hoping to catch something today but the fish weren't having it today. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the temperatures have been steadily climbing throughout this week as yet again today was a day in the 80's. we'll be in for a quiet night, but a spotty isolated storm can't be ruled out similar to last night. for friday, we'll begin on a sunny and warm note as highs return to the upper 80's, but then we're tracking some showers and storms for tomorrow evening mainly between 3:00 and 6:00 southern minnesota and around 5:00 to 8:00 in north iowa. a slight risk for severe weather is in place as hail will be the main threat along with the chance for some isolated high wind gusts during those timeframes. the weekend itself will be even hotter and more humid. saturday the clouds will move out and for both saturday and sunday highs will be in the lower 90's. memorial day itself will be sunny and around 90 degrees. our next chances for rain will arrive on tuesday and wednesday of next week. tonight: partly cloudy/isolated storm possible. lows: mid 60's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. friday: increasing clouds/scatter ed pm storms. highs: mid to upper 80's. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. friday night: decreasing clouds. lows: mid 60's. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thank you tyler. /