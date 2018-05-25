Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic donates thousands of bottles of water

staying hydrated is important all the time...but it's especially crucial when it's hot and humid...like it is right now. today...donatin g hundreds of thousands of bottles of water to channel one regional food bank in rochester. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live from our rochester studio. annalise...why is this donation so important to channel one?xxx food bank water donation-liveintro-2 amy - raquel - this may not look like that much water - but this is only the first of many donations mayy clinic is donating to channel one. but you might be wondering - where did all of this water come from?xxx food bank water donation-minipkg-1 food bank water donation-minipkg-6 you may remember earlier this month...mayo clinic's st marys campus had issues with their water supply - so the clinic collected palettes of water from local merchants to use for drinking and clinical care. because they didn't know when they would have drinkable water again - they stocked up on enough water to last them through the weekend. food bank water donation-minipkg-5 but now that they don't need it anymore- mayo is donating most of the water to the food bank. the water will not only benefit the rochester community - but will also be distributed to five other sister food banks. lowerthird2line:linda olson channel one regional food bank this is incredibly important not only for channel one regional food bank but for the five other food banks that we partner with that are feeding america food banks / food bank water donation-livetag-2 the five other food banks are located throughout minnesota - wisconsin - and north dakota - so the donation will make sure that people in different communities across 3 states have access to clean drinking water - just in time as the weather starts to heat up. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. food bank water donation-tag-2 thank you annalise. in total...more than 320- thousand bottles of water are being donated. /