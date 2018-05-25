Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 5-24-18

a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a dry and clear start to this thursday with 60's as you step out the door. we will have mostly sunny skies trhough most of the day with some clouds popping up this afternoon. this could lead to some pop up thunderstorm s with the heat this afternoon with the best chance along i? 35 around 5pm. another chance for storms will be possible later tonight around and after midnight wrapping up through friday morning. friday will feature more cloud cover along with a chance for some afternoon and overnight showers and storms. the heat will be the other major factor. highs will be in the mid and upper 80's for today and tomorrow with even hotter temps for the weekend. the holiday weekend will remain hot and humid with highs in the upper 80's to around 90 for saturday through memorial day monday as the heat wave stays over our area. with the heat, there will be a slight possibility of pop up thunderstorm s in the afternoons, but most of the models keep us dry until tuesday of next week when some cooler temps will start to return. today: sunny/isolated pm storm chance. highs: mid to upper 80's. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/shower s & storms. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. friday: partly sunny/afterno on storm chance. highs: mid