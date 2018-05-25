Speech to Text for NFL bans kneeling during anthem

national football league players are now required to stand when the national anthem is played./// 'we want people to be respectful to the national anthem. we want them to stand. that's all personnel and make sure they treat the moment in a respectful fashion. that's something we think we owe. we have been sensitive to give players choices, but we do believe that that moment is an important moment. that's nfl commissioner roger goodell who made the announcement following nearly two full days of discussion between the nfl team owners. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is live with more on the new policy and how people tyler ? arielle the new policy ? which team owners agreed on unanimously ? states that players much now either stand on the field during the national anthem or stay in the locker room. the move is in response to backlash against some pro football players who take a knee in protest during the song. this new rule means the league can fine a team whose players protest on the sidelines while the anthem plays ? but each team will set its own rules regarding players who wish to do so. i spoke to a local middle school student who kneels during the anthem to call attention to racial injustice ? something he'll continue to do regardless of what people may think about the display. "the problems haven't been fixed yet, the problems continue to keep happening so until those problems are fixed, until racism is fixed i'll keep kneeing." the nfl players union is responding to the new policy saying it contradicts the statements made to player leadership about the principles ? values and patriotism of the legue. the union will review the new policy and challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective thanks deedee... and the minnesota viking's head coach mike zimmer spoke about this... here's some of what he had to say. ya know, a lot of people... i probably shouldn't get on a tangent, right? but a lot of people have died for that flag. and that flag represents our country and what we stand for. he also said he was proud of his team for standing last season.