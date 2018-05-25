Speech to Text for Heat wave moving in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the second you step outside this morning, you'll notice some humidity. it's hard to imagine just last month we had snow??and now you might have your air conditioning on around the clock. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is asking questions about this first heat wave of the year./// good morning?? i'll admit i'm not looking forward to it getting hot. i have no air conditioning?? so i've been keeping my windows shut with curtains drawn in order to keep my place cool. but for some people??it's a matter of making others feel comfortable in the heat??not just themselves./// jennifer lombard is already feeling the heat. i'm really hoping it bring more business in here but the heat, as long as its under 90 makes us happy. as the owner of bean and bistro?? lombard is pumping the air conditioning at a steady temp? and coming up with ways to keep customers cool. saying sometimes it's a matter of marketing to what's happening. the frappucinos and itlaina cream sodas like smoothies always make you feel better. lombard says at times her kitchen gets to a hundred and thirteen degrees. so propping open the backdoor??? and having fans spinning is key. it's going to be hot and humid?? according to k?i?m?t storm team three meterologist jon rivas. wearing loose and bright fit clothing may help keep you cool for the weekend. and keep in mind?? this is the average time when temps start to climb for summer?? rivas says. leaving lombard just going with the flow. people don't want to be in an air where they are uncomfortable so we try to keep in the air on and the fans on for when they get here. don't worry i'm all for trying to help you stay cool. i found out according to the national resource defense council using a ceiling fan can make a room feel 10 degrees cooler. also???turn your thermostat up when you leave this weekend?? kicking it on a lower temp only when you are home saves you money and keeps you cool. live in northwood?? emily boster??k? i?m?t news three./// according to kimt's stormteam 3, temperatures at night won't be cooling down very much for the next few days...