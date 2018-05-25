Speech to Text for Buckle up on buses after deadly bus crash

new questions are being raised this morning about the safety of school buses. this after a fatal bus crash in new jersey last week. a teacher and a student were killed when a dump truck collided with the bus full of fifth graders. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what people are saying may make buses safer for everyone on board. we get in the car, and put on our seat belt... it's second nature. so why cant kids do the same thing on school buses. already without seat belts ? school buses are about 70 times safer for kids, than taking a car to school. still, the national transportatio n safety board is recommending states with new large school buses be equipped with seat belts. cheryl gardener has been a bus driver for over 9 years. she says drivers on the road can make kids on the bus safer than seat belts can. you know, drivers don't pay attention. you can't imagine how many cars you pass and they're just like this (texting motion( going down the highway. coming in less than 20 minutes... i'm taking a deeper look at how many states require seat belts in their buses... and if minneosota and iowa have similar laws. live in rocheser, annalisa pardo kimt news three. thank you annalisa. cheryl also says cars often try to pass her when she's stopped for kids which can be dangerous.