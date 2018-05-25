Speech to Text for Police gaining live access to school cameras

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's been an average of more than one school shooting each week so far in 20?18. and that has area law enforcement taking action to keep our kids and school staff?? safe. live k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live in northwood seeing how technology is playing a role in a worst case scenerio./// good morning?? you may have a hard time seeing it right now since it's so dark this morning?? there's a camera pointed directly at me here outside of northwood kensett elementary. and it's that camera and others that area law enforcement are trying to gain access to in case a school shooting happens./// worth county sheriff dan fank admits he never thought school shootings were an issue when his kids were in school seven years ago. it's almost like a terrorist group, where they put so much fear in everybody it's hard to see that especially with the kids. but he knows now it's a reality. the sheriff's office currently working with northwood? kensett schools to gain live access to their school cameras already in place. i want that information so i can take the threat out quicker, save more lives, save more damage. right now??the sheriff's office can only review video captured by the cameras maybe due to a bullying incident or property theft. but soon??they want live access?? so with the switch of a button ? they can see exactly what's going on inside the school in real time. it will give us that going up to the scene where are we at, is it a calm time where firing isn't happening but can we where that individual is our officers can respond to that and let us monitor our officers as they enter in. fank says he's currently coming up with a policy in order for the school to sign off to gain access to the cameras. he stresses the live access will only be used for school shooting scenerios. talking to the school they've wanted this as an option for years??and are just waiting for everything to get hooked up. live in northwood?? emily boster??k? i?m?t news three./// we checked in with other area school districts to see if this is already happening??? mason city schools is in talks to do so according mason city police??charles city schools hasn't received a request yet from law enforcement.