Speech to Text for New Salvation Army Majors

the leaders of the rochester salavtion army are retiring after 42 years of service... and now we're introducing you to the couple taking their role. this is major lisa & robert mueller, the couple leading the rochester salvation army starting this june. the couple currently works at the salvation army in wisconsin. they previously worked in minneapolis and cedar rapids. major lisa mueller says their experience in bigger cities will allow them to help rochester in it's time of big growth. our job and our goal is to position the salvation army to better meet the needs as the community grows, as the economy grows, as the culture grows and changes. because as you know where there's growth, that also increases need. major lisa and robert mueller are scheduled to start in rochester on june 27th.