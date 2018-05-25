Speech to Text for Local highlights (5/23)

paul olson enjoyed the first start of his senior year. - olson.. twirled a complete game shutout.. allowing only one hit... while striking out seven in the indians win last night. garrigan at fc base-vo-5 garrigan at fc base-vo-3 - tonight... forest city is back at home taking on garrigan. - golden bears make their move in the opening inning...drew bacha.. drives one to the gap in left center field. -that is good.. for a 2-rbi double. - and garrigan.. keeps going...alex mammen... flies this one.. just over the short stops glove... that scores another... to make it 3-zip. - zach miller works his way out of the jam... painting... the corner..with a backwards k. - blaze anderson.. gets the fire started for forest city in the bottom of the inning... perfect placement... for this rbi single. - but that is where the rally end...isaiah byrkeland...stop s the rally with an inning ending k. - forest city gets the win though.. 5-4.. avery busta with the game winner. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball garrigan forest city 4 5 final garrigan at fc sb-vo-4 garrigan at fc sb-vo-2 - the forest city softball team is going for a two and oh start... also against garrigan. - callie mcquown is going to have a great season in the circle... gets a pop fly.. to left field.. and the indians are out of the 7th. - but they are down four.. going into their half...so they need a rally..madi korthals shoots a single into right center. - but amanda miller.. leaves her there.. .the sophomore's strike out ends the game.. bears win 4-zip. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball garrigan forest city 4 0 final twins