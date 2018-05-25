Speech to Text for Giving new life to old buildings

community. from "communities united for rochester empowerment - to the jeremiah program.... we've had continuing coverage of several organizations working to fight the problem. and now...one church is taking action. live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the planning and zoning commission meeting where an important decision was made about a new and affordable community. brooke? katie tonight the planning and zoning commission unanimously approved a special district to change crossroads college from school use to church use. now one church is making room for non profits and those in need of affordable housing. for decades- crossroads college served as a christian college campus. when it shut down a little over a year ago the buildings became vacant. jeff urban is the outreach pastor for bearcreek church and knew these old buildings could use some new life. "we would like to re use it our church would as a center for non profits for church and also convert the housing for affordable housing for folks in the community." one of those non profits being docs recovery house which helps people trying to get into treatment for addiction recovery and substance abuse disorders. tori utley works for docs and is optimistic for the future... "just feeling hopeful that the community sees the vision of this community within a community and all of the good that it can do for people in transition whether they're trying to recover from substance abuse disorder or homelessness or just get a leg up to make it to the next place in their life and in their story." with a community like this-some may be skeptical of what it will bring to the area. "i think whenever someone hears affordable housing, you kind of wonder what's really going on here?" but during wednesday nights meeting...neighbors showed up in support. "i am just a neighbor of the property. i have no concerns with this proposal. i have worked with at risk youth in the past and i think this is a wonderful proposal and i have no worries about it." but for those who can't say the same - one man who already lives on the property has some affirmations. "i just want you to know that while i'm there, i will make sure its safe i will handle things appropriately and i will bring awareness to issues that come up." "the potential of a community like this and the ripple effect it can have on our entire community of rochester and se mn if a place like this exists and if it exists in the right way which is what bear creek is designing." this will be brought in front of city council for approval on june 18th so be sure to stay with kimt as we follow this story. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. we're told the apartments are nearing capacity. to give you an idea of what they cost - a one bedroom will be 5 hundred and 75 dollars and this will be a dry campus meaning no alcohol will be allowed.