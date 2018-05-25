Speech to Text for SAW: Newman's Austin Eckenrod

/ eckenrod is saw-intro-2 - since he was a sophomore helping his golf team take second at state...newman's austin eckenrod has caught the kimt camera's eye...now as a senior whitney blakemore is honoring him with our student athelte of the week award.xxx eckenrod is saw-pkg-1 eckenrod is saw-pkg-2 golf truly runs in the family for the eckenrod's...da d, carl, is the newman's boys golf coach, sisters carlie and alexandria both played for niacc...and then there's austin ready to follow suit... eckenrod is saw-pkg-5 just looking through some pictures i saw me probably three or four years old having a little club in my hand just my dad and my mom ever since i was little it was golf golf golf. eckenrod is saw-pkg-4 and nothing's changed since...now a senior a newman...if you're looking for eckenrod, you'll probably find him on the course. i remember there was one time i was out here 60 straight days or so and then it rained one day and i was kind of upset but yeah just a lot of hours and work has been put into my golf. his dad and coach is taking notice...especial ly when they go head to head... lowerthird2line:carl eckenrod newman boys golf coach as he's gotten bigger and stronger he's started to hit it a lot farther farther than i can...it was really last year that he started playing a lot better. eckenrod is saw-pkg-6 7th place at state as a sophomore, 7th again as a junior, and most recently the conference and district medlaist...all that's left to do for eckenrod is take it all at state starting thursday. i'm hoping i can maybe make a run and hopefully win it i know i'm capable of doing it i just need to get every aspect of my game going good. whitney blakemore kimt news 3 sports. / eckenrod is saw-vo-1 - thank you very much whitney... we can now include summer sport athletes into this conversation.. if you know of someone.. that deserves this honor.. .fill out this form at kimt.com. / - three days into the high school softball season.. and we are