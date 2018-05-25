Speech to Text for Band Festival Carnival Preparations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north iowa band festival begins tomorrow...and preparations are well underway. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live near east park where tarps and chairs are already being set up for saturday's parade. alex how's it going? xxx train depot-nrintro-2 katie - i drove up and down east state street today...and there were already quite a few tarps and chairs ready to go for saturday so people don't miss a minute of the action. carnival rides are also being set up downtown - i talked with one person installing the rides to see what it takes to make it all possible. xxx band prep-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:band festival carnival preparations mason city, ia philip dorman has been setting up carnival rides for festivals across the country all of his life. he's helped with his current carnival crew for the last 12 years. during any given year...dorman's crew will be on the road from february to november traveling across the country to install rides...but for him it's not a gruelling schedule...rathe r - it's enjoyable. band prep-lmpkg-3 "it's fine. we have our rv's with us and our family comes out and...just like home." / band prep-ltag-2 the carnival opens tomorrow night at 6:00. the parade of course is saturday morning at 10 am. if you haven't claimed your spot you might want to act fast! and police want to remind you no animals are allowed along the parade route. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. amy fleming, aj ellingson and i will bring you live parade coverage on my 3.2 at 10 am saturday! it's a job