Speech to Text for Proposed Marijuana Resolution

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the group "allies for substance abuse prevention" is asking britt city leaders place pre-emptive restrictions on marijuana. this comes just one day after we told you the g-h-v teen council presented a similar proposal to the garner city council. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live in the newsroom now to explain what is being considered - brian? xxx marijuana-lintro-2 katie, recreational marijuana use isn't legal in the state of iowa - but both groups you mentioned are trying to get regulations put in place already in case the state makes it legal. i spoke to those who live in britt who say they don't want to see the drug in their neighborhood either. xxx marijuana-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:proposed marijuana bans britt, ia when it comes to building despensaries or growing operations, donald tegtmeyer says he doesn't want to see it in his town of britt even if it does mean a new business comes to town. the resolution being presented to britt leaders would put a ban on using marijuana in public and building marijuana facilities. the draft gets more complicated if the state restricts cities...keeping them from banning the facilities - in which case the city would just have control on where they can be built. with medical marijuana ready for distribution in iowa...tegtmeye r says he doesn't want anything to do with it. marijuana-nrmpkg-3 there shouldn't be any businesses of selling marijuana not at all, nope there shouldn't be. britt city leaders will discuss the resolution on the june fourth city council meeting. live in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. those in garner say they will wait to hear back from their city attorney before taking action on the resolution. /