Speech to Text for Response to a Gas Leak

now restored to most of the 200 alliant energy customers impacted by last night's gas leak in mason city. gas leak-vo-1 lowerthird2line:natural gas restored after leak mason city, ia lowerthird2line:natural gas restored after leak mason city, ia michelle missall lives near where construction workers struck a gas line after 3 p-m yesterday. the leak near 19th street southwest and grover avenue prompted alliant energy crews to shut off the gas for hundreds of customers. missall says she's grateful for the quick response to ensure everyone's safety. xxx gas leak-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michelle missall mason city, ia "they were super nice. they took responsibility for their actions, so that's what matters. they were quick about the problem, solved it and moved on." / around 7 this morning - alliant energy crews began going door to door turn customers gas back on...and they're still waiting on some customers to get home to light their pilot lights. /