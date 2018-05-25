Clear
Trucking industry in need of drivers

Almost 900,000 additional drivers are needed.

Posted: Wed May 23 16:01:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 16:01:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

industry that's struggling right now.xxx trucker shortage-vo-1 trucker shortage-natvo-2 starting up truck truck driving. according to american trucking associations - more than 70- percent of goods consumed in the u-s are moved by trucks like this one. in order to meet rising demand... the industry needs to hire almost 900-thousand more drivers. a problem that people in the industry say affects everyone.xxx trucker shortage-sot-1 lowerthird2line:steve yaggy yaggy trucking it's a big concern because this is how america moves is on trucks. and we need people and we need more people. and it's gonna be a win- win if we can get more people because it will keep costs down of everything you buy from your can of pop to your car. coming up on kimt news 3 at six... hear what yaggy is doing within his business to help with this shortage.
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
