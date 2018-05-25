Speech to Text for Trucking industry in need of drivers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

industry that's struggling right now.xxx trucker shortage-vo-1 trucker shortage-natvo-2 starting up truck truck driving. according to american trucking associations - more than 70- percent of goods consumed in the u-s are moved by trucks like this one. in order to meet rising demand... the industry needs to hire almost 900-thousand more drivers. a problem that people in the industry say affects everyone.xxx trucker shortage-sot-1 lowerthird2line:steve yaggy yaggy trucking it's a big concern because this is how america moves is on trucks. and we need people and we need more people. and it's gonna be a win- win if we can get more people because it will keep costs down of everything you buy from your can of pop to your car. coming up on kimt news 3 at six... hear what yaggy is doing within his business to help with this shortage.