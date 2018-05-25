Speech to Text for Will gas prices keep you home this summer?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

unofficial start of summer is almost here... memorial day weekend... and while many may take vacations during the summer months... rising gas prices are forcing some families to reconsider that. gas prices-vo-1 lowerthird2line:more people taking staycations kimt news 3 according to a new study from consumer website gas buddy dot com... about 58 percent of americans are taking a vacation... a 24 percent decrease from last year. 39 percent of respondents say that the price of gas was their main reason behind their decision to stay home...compared to just 19 percent from last year. we spoke to a group of men who are planning to travel this summer. they say that even though gas prices are going up...they aren't deterred from traveling.xxx gas prices-sot-1 lowerthird2line:craig fox & jacob anderson mason city, ia "we don't want gas prices to have to take out of other expenses. so we definitely put that in our budget. it's definitely a tight budget trying to make sure we have enough money to be able to make it and everything to...with the gas prices rising and everything, it's definitely...have to take a second look at it." gas buddy is expecting the nationwide average to rise to 2-95 a gallon by memorial day...a 65 cent increase from this time last year. / it's an