Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-23-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and clouds cleared today, that gave way to some warmth and humidity. that will be the trend for the next few days overall. it'll remain partly cloudy for tonight with lows only falling into the lower to mid 60's. thursday will be partly cloudy with highs moving into the upper 80's. we're tracking two rounds of showers and storms for friday. the first will move through overnight thursday and into friday morning and then redevelop friday evening into early saturday morning. there is a marginal risk for severe weather on friday. the holiday weekend will remain hot and humid with highs in the upper 80's to around 90 for saturday through memorial day monday. isolated storms will be possible saturday night and into sunday morning. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: partly cloudy/breezy. highs: mid to upper 80's. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. thursday night: mostly cloudy/isolated storms possible. lows: mid 60's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. weather-main-5 mustafa files-vo-3 as rochester is