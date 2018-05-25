Clear
Regina Mustafa files candidacy paperwork

Mustafa says she believes she is the first Muslim woman to run to become a mayor of a U.S. city.

expected to continue to grow - so are its diverse communities. mustafa files-vo-1 lowerthird2line:muslim woman files for mayor rochester, mn representing minority communities in local governments is something regina mustafa feels is important - and that's why she officially filed to become the city's next mayor today at rochester city hall. mustafa says she doesn't know of any other muslim woman filing to become mayor in a u-s city before - and she is the first muslim woman to file for any seat in rochester.xxx mustafa files-sot-1 lowerthird2line:regina mustafa rochester mayor candidate rochester and the state of minnesota has had a strong beautiful history of refugee communities coming here immigrants coming here and the fact remains that throughout the state and in rochester we don't have ourselves represented in our local government tonight on kimt news 3 at 10 - find out what mustafa filing for mayor means for other muslim women. / gas prices-vo-4 the
