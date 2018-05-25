Speech to Text for Use of force simulator helps officers-in-training learn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

force-stngr-2 it has long been a topic of discussion... officer involed shootings... and the use of deadly force by police. kimt news 3's katie lange takes a look at how police departments and law enforcement training programs are making sure those in the line of duty are well-equpped.... with skills to deter them from firing a fatal shot.xxx lowerthird2line:katie lange klange@kimt.com raquel... in the past few years some very high-profile cases in minnesota have sparked debate... and raised awareness. . use of force-pkg-1 use of force-pkg-7 nats: kaylee defusco has always had her pulse on law enforcement... use of force-pkg-4 "i got to know really the ins and outs of the job and know what it takes to be a good, ethical police officer." use of force-pkg-8 following in her dad's footsteps... her father captain leide defusco of the pueblo county sheriff's office in colorad... died in a 2012 plane crash while searching for marijuana grows. now a law enforcement student at rctc - kaylee is the one forced to make split second decisions... "the real life scenarios how real they are how you just you get in that situation, you think and you've had this training and then you go in and go ahhhh." this is a use of force simulator.. students are told a scenario - they role play - and then debrief. use of force-pkg-6 "if they aren't using good tactics of verbalization we can let it go to the deadly force situation." use of force-pkg-9 "your best tool is your mouth, is your voice. it's talking to people and being able meet people with a good level, good conversation voice and not just go in with guns blazing right away with a loud voice and verbal commands." rochester police recruits - like david dezell - also learn strategies to keep officers and suspects safe... "we don't ever wan to be involved in situations that can turn deadly if we can avoid it." other people on the department act out situations these recruits may encounter on the street... in this scenario... it was a drunk man. use of force-pkg-3 "we are training our officers to not rush into some situations where waiting would be better until they gather more facts." use of force-pkg-10 minnesota's burea of criminal apprehension reveals that statewide 62 people were shot and killed by police officers from 2012-2016. a number those in the line of duty say you can't judge them for... "the reality is that until you actually do this job you have no right to criticize" "you definitely don't know what they officer went through what he or she was feeling in that situation whether they feared for their life." let's walk over to my squad. desiree!" use of force-ltag-2 raquel - a mason city police department captain tells me - they too are working on using more de- escalation tactics... as the number of gun related incidents across america continues to increase... according to the iowa state patrol - 31 people died in the years 2010 to 2016 ... in what they describe as justifiable homicides. in rochester, katie lange, kimt news 3. / thanks, katie. nationally... the washington post reports that more than 400 people have been shot and killed by police in 2018. / this summer - gas prices are