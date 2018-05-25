Speech to Text for 'Candidate B' identified in police chief search

police chief candidate is challenging the police civil service's request to remove him from the pool of candidates. that was because of a discrepancy on his background check. until today - we only knew that candidate as candidate b - which is how he is being referred to in official press releases. kimt news three's annalise johnson is uncovering the identity of candidate b. she joins us live in rochester...ann alise what are you finding out?xxx police chief search latest-lintro-3 raquel - i'm here at the city hall - where mayor ardell brede's office is located. lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com just a few hours ago - i met with mayor brede and asked if he could confirm who candidate b is - and he told me no. but earlier this morning - i spoke to rochester man who tells me he is contact with candidate b... and says his real name is lieutenant roy alston.xxx police chief search latest-mpkg-1 police chief search latest-mpkg-4 i spoke with kamau wilkins - who got in contact with lieutenant roy alston through social justice networks. he was texting police chief alston during our interview. wilkins says that alston told him he is candidate b - and gave him permission to talk with kimt. the police civil service recommended removing alston after finding that he was reprimanded at a previous job - and did not include that on his application. according to wilkins - alston tells him that he was written up for falling asleep during a graveyard shift at a former job 12 years ago - something that wilkins says alston frankly didn't even remember.xx police chief search latest-mpkg-3 the omission wasn't purposeful but under the circumstances we're doing background checks and investigating and there's no reason for a background check to turn into an aha gotcha moment lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com wilkins tells me that alston says that he asked police chiefs how many years of experience he should list on his application - and they recommended 10. the disciplinary action against him took place at a job he held 12 years ago. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. and just moments ago we received a statement from roy alston. he is expressing concern about the background check process.... again - we want to tell you that the mayor's office and the to tell you that the mayor's office and the police department have not yet officially identified alston as candidate b. candidate b will have the chance to share his side of the story at a public hearing at fire station 2 on june 5th at 5 p-m.