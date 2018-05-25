Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Walk MS Events
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Walk MS Events
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Scholastic All-Stars 9
Meet our 2018 Scholastic All-Stars.
Posted: Wed May 23 13:00:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 13:00:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Few Clouds
72°
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
66°
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
66°
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
66°
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Rochester
Few Clouds
63°
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
Most Popular Stories
Authorities: Mason City man fractures woman's orbital bone during argument
Mason City man convicted of sexually abusing a child
Lawsuit filed over Avenue of the Saints intersection
Weak tornado confirmed in southern Minnesota
Iowa seniors may be barred from graduation following prank
Bison skull found in Clear Lake
Update: 2 people injured, dogs found after going missing after Cerro Gordo County crash
River warning in northeast Iowa
Severe weather rolls through viewing area (with live updates from StormTeam 3)
Student says science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter
Latest Video
Emergency landing
Intersection lawsuit
IA HS State Golf - Friday
Constant Need for Blood
10 Years Since Parkersburg Tornado
Flooding at Family Promise
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-25-2018)
Store offers free water to shoppers
Warning for ATV riders
2018 Legislative Session recap
Community Events