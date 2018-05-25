Clear

Scholastic All-Stars 1

Meet our 2018 Scholastic All-Stars.

Posted: Wed May 23 11:58:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 11:58:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events