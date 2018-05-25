Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 5-23-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at wall((( we are waking up to showers and storms in north iowa and southern minnesota. this will make for a wet morning commute. these storms will stay noon? severe and will wrap up through the morning as we clear up for the afternoon. the heat is back with us later today as highs climb into the 80's with the afternoon sun. it will be feeling like summer for the rest of the week. thursday will bring mostly sunny conditions and a temporary break from the showers and thunderstorm s. there will be a chance for a few storms to pop up in the afternoon heat, but better chances will be thursday night and friday afternoon. the severe threat remains rather low the next few days, but any severe potential would be for hail. the actual three day weekend is looking nice, hot, and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80's. today: scattered showers/storm s early ? clearing afternoon. highs: low to mid 80's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy lows: mid 60's. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: thanks jon.